Telangana Police help farmers save rain-soaked maize crop in Achampet.

Hyderabad: Police personnel in Telangana’s Nagarkurnool district stepped in to help distressed farmers after heavy rain damaged harvested maize stocked at a market yard in Achampet constituency.

The incident occurred after unseasonal rain lashed the region, leaving large quantities of maize crop soaked in water at the market yard. Farmers, who had brought their harvested produce for sale, were left worried as the crop got waterlogged.

Upon learning about the situation, Achampet Sub-Inspector Saddam, along with several police personnel, rushed to the market yard to assist the farmers.

Police personnel join farmers in shifting crop

According to videos circulating online, the police officers personally joined farmers in rescuing the wet maize. They helped fill the soaked crop into baskets and shifted it to safer locations to prevent further damage.

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The gesture drew appreciation from farmers and locals at the market yard, many of whom said the timely intervention helped save at least part of the produce from getting completely ruined.

The region has witnessed intermittent rainfall over the past few days, causing concern among farmers who are in the middle of harvesting and transporting crops to procurement centres and market yards.