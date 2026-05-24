Hyderabad advocate’s death: Accused brought in for questioning

The father-son duo, Mahbub Alam Khan and Mujahid Alam Khan, had been accused of planning Moizuddin's murder by the advocate's son.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 24th May 2026 6:16 pm IST|   Updated: 24th May 2026 8:21 pm IST
Deceased advocate Khaja Moizuddin
Deceased advocate Khaja Moizuddin

Hyderabad: The two main accused in the alleged murder of senior advocate Khaja Moizuddin were reportedly picked up from Bengaluru and brought in for questioning at the Nampally police station on Sunday, May 24.

The father-son duo, Mahbub Alam Khan and Mujahid Alam Khan, had been accused of planning Moizuddin’s murder by the advocate’s son. He had accused the two of being “land grabbers” against whom his father had been fighting cases to protect Waqf properties.

Moizuddin was rammed by an SUV outside his residence on May 23 as he was getting into his car and subsequently died while undergoing treatment.

Subhan Bakery

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi also told the media that Moizuddin has been receiving threats for the past 4-5 years and alleged a conspiracy behind the attack.

More details are awaited.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 24th May 2026 6:16 pm IST|   Updated: 24th May 2026 8:21 pm IST

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