Hyderabad advocate’s death: Accused brought in for questioning

Hyderabad: The two main accused in the alleged murder of senior advocate Khaja Moizuddin were reportedly picked up from Bengaluru and brought in for questioning at the Nampally police station on Sunday, May 24.

The father-son duo, Mahbub Alam Khan and Mujahid Alam Khan, had been accused of planning Moizuddin’s murder by the advocate’s son. He had accused the two of being “land grabbers” against whom his father had been fighting cases to protect Waqf properties.

Also Read Hyderabad advocate killed after car rams him, police probe murder angle

Moizuddin was rammed by an SUV outside his residence on May 23 as he was getting into his car and subsequently died while undergoing treatment.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi also told the media that Moizuddin has been receiving threats for the past 4-5 years and alleged a conspiracy behind the attack.

More details are awaited.