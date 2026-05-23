After Rs 34 cr crowdfunding, Kerala man set to return home from Saudi Arabia

Abdul Rahim, a native of Kodampuzha near Feroke in Kerala’s Kozhikode district, is expected to return home soon after completing a 20-year prison term in Saudi Arabia that ended on Wednesday, May 20, according to media reports.

Members of the Abdul Rahim Legal Aid Committee said the remaining legal procedures linked to his release are nearing completion. The committee stated that the issuance of an exit visa — regarded as the final step before departure — could take place shortly, while travel arrangements for his return to India have already been prepared with the support of the Indian Embassy.

The committee also said the Eid al-Adha holidays in Saudi Arabia could slightly delay the completion of formalities, although efforts are continuing to avoid further setbacks.

Also Read Rs 34 cr raised via crowdfunding to secure Kerala man’s release from Saudi jail

Incident that led to conviction

Rahim travelled to Saudi Arabia in 2006 to work as a driver for a Saudi family. He was also responsible for caring for Anas Al Shahri, a 15-year-old boy with disabilities. During a journey, a medical breathing device used by the boy reportedly became disconnected inside the vehicle, after which the teenager lost consciousness and later died.

Following the incident, Saudi authorities arrested Rahim and charged him in the case. He was later sentenced to death under Saudi law.

Crowdfunding campaign drew widespread support

The case attracted widespread attention in Kerala after the victim’s family agreed to accept blood money, paving the way for the death sentence to be commuted. A public fundraising campaign launched under the banner “Save Abdul Rahim” received support from people across Kerala and expatriate communities abroad.

Also Read Hyderabad-settled Telugu woman returns home after 12 years in Saudi Arabia

The campaign raised nearly Rs 34 crore, which organisers described as one of the largest crowdfunding efforts in the state. Businessman Boby Chemmanur was among those who publicly supported the initiative.

The Abdul Rahim Legal Assistance Committee informed the Saudi court in April 2024 that the compensation amount had been arranged. The funds were later transferred through an account established by India’s Ministry of External Affairs.

Release delayed by pending proceedings

The Riyadh Criminal Court later overturned Rahim’s death sentence after the compensation amount was handed over to the victim’s family. However, his release was delayed because of proceedings related to a public rights case.

Several hearings connected to his release petition were subsequently postponed for procedural reasons, extending his imprisonment beyond the completion of his sentence.