Hyderabad eatery shut down over cockroach infestation, stale biryani

Hyderabad: A food establishment in Moosapet was ordered shut on Tuesday, May 26, after Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC) food safety teams found it operating with an expired food licence and in blatant violation of hygiene norms during a surprise inspection.

The inspection, conducted at Udupi Upahar in Moosapet on Tuesday as part of CMC’s ongoing food safety monitoring drive across Cyberabad, uncovered a series of alarming violations, including cockroach infestation, fly presence in the kitchen, and stale biryani being stored on the premises.

Inspectors found the kitchen floor slippery and its drain clogged with food waste. The wash area was deemed unhygienic, and cooked items, including vegetable biryani, rice, batter, paneer manchurian and dough were found improperly stored in the freezer with untidy storage containers.

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Frozen food was not being thawed hygienically, and food handlers were found without hairnets or masks. The establishment also failed to produce mandatory medical records and water analysis reports during the inspection.

The most serious violation, operating with an expired food licence, prompted officials to immediately close the premises. Stale veg biryani and manchurian were discarded on the spot.

The establishment received a hygiene score of just 40 out of 116, well below the 50 per cent threshold that triggers a show cause notice under CMC’s scoring criteria. CMC said it would continue regular inspections across restaurants, kitchens, eateries, and food establishments to strengthen hygiene standards and protect public health across Cyberabad.

Citizens can report food safety concerns through the MyCURE App or by tagging @CMC_Offcl on X.