Minister Ponguleti inspects sites for Indiramma houses in Hyderabad’s Old City

Hyderabad: Telangana Revenue, Housing and Information and Public Relations Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy conducted a field inspection of potential sites for the construction of Indiramma houses across several constituencies in Hyderabad, reaffirming the state government’s commitment to providing affordable housing to the urban poor in close proximity to their existing neighbourhoods.

The minister visited Kulsumpura and Afzal Gunj areas falling under the Nampally, Malakpet, and Bahadurpura constituencies, where he examined dilapidated old government quarters and vacant government lands in localities including Dera and Gaddi Annaram.

He held detailed discussions with officials on the ground, seeking information on the current status of these sites and their suitability for housing construction.

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The Telangana government has been firm that the mistakes of the previous BRS administration, which built double-bedroom houses far from the city, would not be repeated, with the minister having earlier directed officials to identify land within a radius of five to eight kilometres from areas where the urban poor currently reside.

Minister Azharuddin, MP Asaduddin Owaisi, local public representatives, and senior officials accompanied Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy during the inspection.

The state Cabinet has approved the construction of Indiramma houses for 2,50,000 poor families under Phase II of the scheme, with 2,000 houses sanctioned per legislative constituency. Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is set to formally launch Phase II on June 1, 2026.

The Old City inspection signals the government’s focus on ensuring that minority-dominated and historically underserved constituencies are included in the housing push, with the involvement of local legislators and MP Owaisi reflecting the importance of community-level coordination in identifying beneficiaries and suitable land parcels.

Officials have been instructed to involve public representatives in preparing proposals for Indiramma housing projects so that beneficiaries can continue to live close to their workplaces and social networks.