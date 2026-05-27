Revanth Reddy considered joining BJP before Congress: Dharmapuri Arvind

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Dharmapuri Arvind on Wednesday, May 27, made a startling claim that he had information suggesting Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had once considered joining the saffron party before moving from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) to the Congress, while asserting that such a leader “cannot be loyal to anybody.”

The remarks came a day after Arvind alleged that Revanth Reddy could eventually do a “Suvendu Adhikari” to the Congress party. He had also suggested that CM Reddy might have some sort of understanding or connection with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“I am a small worker in the BJP, so I do not have complete details. But just like how Suvendu Adhikari aligned with the BJP in West Bengal, Revanth Reddy might also be trying to build a similar relationship with PM Modi,” Arvind had said, while referring to PM Modi’s recent remarks at a public event in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad, Telangana: Reacting to the suspension of an RTC bus driver over controversial remarks against a minister during a Congress protest, BJP MP Arvind Dharmapuri says, "He was advising Congress leaders protesting on the streets to focus on speeding up paddy procurement and… pic.twitter.com/J4XyYwO8lZ — IANS (@ians_india) May 27, 2026

Reacting further to the issue while speaking to IANS, Arvind stated Revanth Reddy had switched multiple political parties in the past, and therefore, his future political position remained uncertain.

“It is the Revanth model. I will not say Assam model, West Bengal model, or some other model. Revanth was in BRS. He moved to TDP. He moved to Congress. In between, I have certain information… before moving to Congress, he was considering the BJP. So, such a person cannot be loyal to anybody. We never know. He might take up another party,” Arvind said.

Also Read BJP MP compares Revanth Reddy to Suvendu Adhikari, who switched from Congress

When asked whether the BJP would accept Revanth Reddy if he were to join the party in the future, the BJP MP said the matter would entirely depend on the party leadership.

“That is up to the party high command. I cannot commit. But generally, the Bharatiya Janata Party is a huge party. And when certain people come, they accept; mostly, they accept. But at the end of the day, it is the party high command’s decision,” he added.

Arvind also criticised the Revanth Reddy-led Telangana government over the removal of a hired Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) bus driver, identified as B. Ashok, from duty at the Jagtial depot on May 26. The action was taken after the driver allegedly advised local Congress leaders protesting against fuel prices to instead focus on the procurement of paddy and maize from distressed farmers.

The BJP MP accused the Congress government in Telangana of acting with “arrogance” and “high-handedness” against the RTC driver.

“He was suggesting to the Congress leaders who were agitating on the road. He was advising them to focus on speeding up the process of paddy procurement, and also paying a reasonable price to the maize farmer. He was not criticising anybody. He was just suggesting. Maybe he got a farming background or is a sympathiser of a farmer,” Arvind said.

“The Congress government dealt with him with high-handedness and arrogance. Removing him from duty is uncalled for. And we will not appreciate this move of the Congress party. We will stand by the driver personally. Party-wise, we will stand by the driver,” he added.

The BJP MP also attacked the Congress over criticism directed at the Centre regarding rising fuel prices and alleged that Telangana had among the highest fuel prices in the country because of state-level taxes.

“I have the prices of various states across the nation. Telangana is the highest. The price is Rs 115.70 per litre. Kerala, another Congress-ruled state, has a Rs 112.30 per litre. Karnataka, Rs 107.70 per litre. Tamil Nadu, Rs 105.60 per litre. Compared to Delhi-ruled states — Delhi, Rs 99.5; Gujarat, Rs 99.1; UP, Rs 99.5; Haryana, Rs 99.7,” Arvind claimed.

He further said that the Central government had already reduced fuel prices earlier and urged the Telangana government to cut VAT on petroleum products.

“Already, the Central government has reduced Rs 10 in March. So, it is up to the state government to take a step forward and reduce prices, the duty prices, which… the VAT amount. They are collecting the highest in the country. So, I suggest the state government reduce its duty on fuel,” the BJP MP added.