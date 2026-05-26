Hyderabad’s ‘Miya Bhai’ star Ruhaan Arshad gets married [videos]

Hyderabad-based rapper and content creator Ruhaan Arshad, best known for his globally popular Dakhani rap song Miya Bhai, has officially got married. The social media star shared the happy news with fans through his Instagram Stories, where he reposted several pictures and videos from his wedding festivities and grand reception.

The celebrations included a grand Nikah ceremony, followed by a lavish reception attended by family members, friends and members of Hyderabad’s creator community. Soon after the wedding glimpses surfaced online, fans flooded social media with congratulatory messages, making the hashtag #ShadiMubarak trend across platforms.

More about Ruhaan Arshad

Ruhaan Arshad became a household name in 2018 after the release of “Miya Bhai,” a Dakhani Urdu rap track that celebrated Hyderabad’s local culture, slang and old-city vibe. The song turned into a massive viral sensation, crossing over 700 million views on YouTube and earning him recognition not just in India but globally as well.

His growing popularity even caught the attention of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who later invited Ruhaan to write and perform the rap portions for the song Bhai Bhai during the 2020 lockdown period.

Despite his soaring musical success, Ruhaan surprised fans in late 2021 by announcing his decision to quit the music industry. In an emotional video uploaded to his YouTube channel, he stated that making and singing music is considered haram (prohibited) in Islam. While stepping away from music, he assured followers that he would continue creating other forms of digital content.

Even after leaving music, Ruhaan Arshad has maintained a strong presence online through his YouTube channel and social media platforms, where he enjoys millions of followers and subscribers.