Mujahid, Mahboob Alam Khan paid Rs 15 lakh to kill Hyderabad advocate: Police

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police have arrested seven accused, including Mujahid Alam Khan and Mahboob Alam Khan, for allegedly planning the murder of advocate Khaja Moizuddin over Waqf property disputes.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner, VC Sajjanar, said that the motive behind the murder stemmed from prolonged disputes over Waqf properties and management issues in Malakpet and Lakdikapul areas. Several civil, criminal and Waqf Tribunal cases were pending between both groups for many years.

“The accused Mujahid Alam Khan and his father Mahboob Alam Khan allegedly conspired with their associates to eliminate the advocate for a contract amount of Rs 15 lakh. The conspiracy was executed through intermediaries Hassan Ali alias Chaous, Muneer and Kishan alias Pappu. The accused Kishan later engaged Vinay, who brought in Abhijeeth alias Nani, Vikram alias Chintu and Manideep alias Pogo Nani to carry out the murder. The accused allegedly conducted reconnaissance of the victim’s movements for several months before executing the attack on May 23,” Sajjanar said.

Also Read Hyderabad advocate killed after car rams him, police probe murder angle

Based on technical evidence, police traced Kishan alias Pappu to Panipat in Haryana, where he was arrested on May 27 by a special police team. During interrogation, he allegedly confessed to the conspiracy and disclosed the involvement of the other accused.

Acting on his confession and technical leads, police arrested accused Mujahid Alam Khan from his Jubilee Hills residence, while other accused were apprehended at different locations in Hyderabad on Friday.

Police identified Mujahid Alam Khan as the main conspirator who allegedly arranged the contract killing, while Mahboob Alam Khan allegedly assisted the accused in evading arrest after the offence.

Abhijeeth alias Nani was driving the offending Scorpio vehicle at the time of the murder while Vinay arranged the execution team, procured the vehicle and participated in planning and surveillance.

Vikram, alias Chintu, connected the key accused, while Manideep, alias Pogo Nani, accompanied Kishan during the offence.

The Scorpio vehicle used in the crime, cash amounting to Rs. 10.10 lakh and several mobile phones were seized from the accused. Further investigation is underway to trace the absconding accused and collect additional evidence related to the conspiracy.

“Mahboob Alam Khan and Mujahid Alam Khan’s involvement in other cases, including the previous murder attempt cases, is being probed. The source of money paid to the hired assassins is being verified.” Sajjnar added.

He added that the police will take custody of all the accused for further investigation in the case. Regarding the threat to the Khaja Moizuddin’s family, he said assured that the police will provide them security.

The Commissioner clarified that there was no political interference or political pressure in the case, and a thorough scientific investigation was done.