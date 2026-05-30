HYDRAA fences 52.2 acre of Mushkin Cheruvu FTL area worth Rs 5,500 cr

Operation launched at Mushkin Cheruvu in Puppalaguda and Narsingi to protect lake boundaries and government land.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 30th May 2026 11:49 am IST|   Updated: 30th May 2026 12:12 pm IST
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HYDRAA launches operation at Mushkin Cheruvu, begins fencing of FTL area.

Hyderabad: HYDRAA on Saturday, May 30, launched a major operation at Mushkin Cheruvu located in Puppalaguda and Narsingi villages of Gandipet mandal in Rangareddy district, taking up measures to protect the lake’s Full Tank Level (FTL) area and government land.

According to HMDA records, the FTL area of Mushkin Cheruvu is 52.20 acre, while village records place the total lake extent at 59.11 acre. Survey no 259 comprises 20.23 acre of government land. The lake area also includes 13.34 acre in Survey no 258, 8.19 acre in Survey no 260 and 12.80 acre in Survey no 376.

Fencing works around a 52.2-acre FTL area

HYDRAA officials said fencing works were taken up around the entire 52.20-acre FTL area. The agency also began removing an embankment constructed through the middle of the lake.

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Officials stated that there had been attempts to develop portions of the lake and encroach upon 34.21 acre in the name of lake development activities. A construction company had undertaken development works using corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds, they said.

HYDRAA said notices had been issued to hut occupants in the area and adequate time was provided for them to vacate. The occupants subsequently vacated the site.

The agency said the operation was aimed at protecting the lake’s FTL boundaries and the government land falling within the lake area. The land under protection is estimated to be worth around Rs 5,500 crore.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 30th May 2026 11:49 am IST|   Updated: 30th May 2026 12:12 pm IST

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