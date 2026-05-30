Islamabad: Pakistani dramas continue to enjoy immense popularity across the globe, thanks to their compelling storylines, powerful performances, and relatable characters. From romance and family conflicts to social issues and political rivalries, these shows offer something for every viewer.

If you’re searching for your next binge-watch, here are six of the highest-rated ongoing Pakistani dramas that are currently winning hearts.

Trending Pakistani dramas of 2026

1. Dr Bahu (11.5 TRP)

One of the most talked-about dramas of 2026, Dr Bahu premiered on March 27 and stars Kubra Khan and Shuja Asad in the lead roles. Directed by Mehreen Jabbar and written by Sanam Mehdi Zaryab, the drama tackles an important social issue. It highlights the hypocrisy of families who want highly educated daughters-in-law, particularly doctors, but later expect them to give up their careers and focus entirely on household responsibilities. The show’s fresh concept and strong performances have resonated with audiences.

2. Bas Tera Saath Ho (11.3 TRP)

Premiering on ARY Digital on May 4, Bas Tera Saath Ho features Farhan Saeed and Sana Javed in the lead roles. Directed by Qasim Ali Mureed and written by the late Saira Raza, the drama blends romance, family emotions, and relationship challenges. The supporting cast includes Zoya Nasir, Saba Hamid, Faran Tahir, Shagufta Ejaz, and Haris Waheed, adding further depth to the engaging storyline.

3. Shaidai (9 TRP)

Shaidai made its debut on Geo Entertainment on April 22 and has quickly become a fan favourite. Directed by Ali Faizan and penned by Saqlain Abbas, the drama stars Feroze Khan as Ali Khan and Sahar Hashmi as Miraal. The story is packed with emotional twists, family dynamics, and intense relationships. Veteran actors Bushra Ansari and Mahmood Aslam also play important roles, making the drama even more compelling.

4. Leader (8.3 TRP)

Airing on HUM TV since March 28, Leader stars Ali Raza and Kinza Hashmi in a gripping story that combines romance and politics. Written by Radain Shah and directed by Asad Mumtaz Malik, the drama follows Mansoor, a charismatic student political leader, and Rubab, the daughter of a powerful political figure from a rival camp. Their love story unfolds against a backdrop of political tension, secrets, and ambition.

5. Humrahi (8.1 TRP)

Geo Entertainment’s Humrahi brings together the popular on-screen pair Danish Taimoor and Hiba Bukhari. Written by Zanjabeel Asim Shah and directed by Babar Javaid, the drama premiered on March 27. The story revolves around love, heartbreak, sacrifice, and complicated relationships. Strong performances from the lead actors have helped make Humrahi one of the most-watched dramas currently on air.

6. Zanjeerein (7.7 TRP)

Among the most anticipated dramas of the year, Zanjeerein premiered on HUM TV on April 29. Written by renowned writer Farhat Ishtiaq and directed by Shahzad Kashmiri, the drama explores themes of family traditions, duty, power struggles, and forbidden love. Set against the backdrop of a scenic mountainous region, the story follows Rabiya and Sar Buland as they navigate a dangerous blood feud and hidden secrets that threaten their future.

Whether you enjoy emotional family stories, intense romances, or socially relevant narratives, these six Pakistani dramas offer plenty of entertainment.

Are you watching any of these dramas? Let us know your favourite in the comments below.