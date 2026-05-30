Telangana formation day celebrations to be held in the morning

Unveiling the National Flag would be part of the 90-minute event.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 30th May 2026 7:26 pm IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking at a public event, engaging with the audience with a microphone in.
A Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: In response to the intense summer heatwave, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday, May 30, directed officials to schedule the state Formation Day celebrations here on June 2 during morning hours.

Reddy told the officials to begin the Formation Day celebrations, to be held at Parade Ground here, at 8.30 am and wrap up in 90 minutes, an official release said.

Unveiling the National Flag would be part of the 90-minute event.

Subhan Bakery

He also instructed officials to ensure adequate shelter, water, and cooling arrangements for guests and other attendees.

Mercury levels in Hyderabad during the current summer season have been hovering well above 40 degrees Celsius.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 30th May 2026 7:26 pm IST

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