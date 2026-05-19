Preparations in full swing for Telangana Formation Day celebrations

Joint rehearsals involving all departments at Parade Grounds will begin on May 25.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 19th May 2026 6:13 pm IST|   Updated: 19th May 2026 6:21 pm IST
Senior officials attending a formal meeting, discussing security and administrative matters in a professi.
Special Chief Secretary Vikas Raj

Hyderabad: With just two weeks left for Telangana Formation Day, the state government is gearing up for grand celebrations to be held on Parade Grounds in Secunderabad on June 2.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will first visit Gun Park and pay tributes to Telangana martyrs at the Telangana Amaraveerula Stupam before participating in the Parade Grounds celebrations.

In a review meeting with senior officials at the Telangana Secretariat on Tuesday, May 19, Special Chief Secretary Vikas Raj directed that each department appoint a nodal officer to ensure coordination.

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Police and traffic departments were instructed to make adequate security arrangements, a route map for smooth traffic flow along VIP routes and proper parking facilities leading to the Parade Ground.

Officials from the roads and building department will arrange waterproof shamianas and barricading to avoid unnecessary rush. There would be sanitation and drinking water facilities at the venue and surrounding areas.

Electricity department officials were instructed to ensure uninterrupted power supply, arrange generators, and illuminate prominent locations in the city, including the Assembly, Secretariat, Charminar, Praja Bhavan and other government offices with decorative lighting. The programme will be live telecast.

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Joint rehearsals involving all departments at Parade Grounds will begin on May 25.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 19th May 2026 6:13 pm IST|   Updated: 19th May 2026 6:21 pm IST

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