Govt to launch second phase of Indiramma Housing Scheme on June 2

Modalities for the second phase would be discussed and finalised during the Cabinet meeting scheduled on May 21.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 12th May 2026 6:35 pm IST
A meeting of officials and stakeholders at Telangana Housing Corporation LTD office, discussing housing d.

Hyderabad: Revenue and Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy on Tuesday said the second phase of the Indiramma Housing Scheme will be launched in Adilabad on June 2, coinciding with Telangana Formation Day.

Modalities for the second phase would be discussed and finalised during the Cabinet meeting scheduled on May 21, he added.

He was speaking at a review meeting on revenue and housing issues for the combined Rangareddy and Hyderabad districts at the Housing Corporation Head Office on Tuesday.

Subhan Bakery

The Minister directed officials to identify suitable lands constituency-wise and ensure that Indiramma houses are constructed within 5 to 8 kilometres of the beneficiaries’ present locations.

Officials were instructed to identify government lands, slum areas, bhoodan lands and dilapidated housing colonies built under previous schemes for the construction of houses within respective constituencies.

Stating that the government would not tolerate encroachment of government lands, the Minister warned of strict action against illegal land occupation.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 12th May 2026 6:35 pm IST

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