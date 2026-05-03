2nd phase of Indiramma housing to be sanctioned by May end: Telangana Minister

Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy said officials were being sent to the doorstep of the public to receive and resolve petitions on the spot.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 3rd May 2026 7:26 pm IST
Official greets Telangana minister at housing event.

Khammam: Telangana Revenue and Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Sunday, May 3, announced that the second phase of the Indiramma housing scheme would be sanctioned by the end of this month, assuring that eligibility, and not political affiliation, would be the sole criterion for beneficiaries.

The minister was speaking at a Praja Darbar held at the Zilla Parishad High School in Kusumanchi in the Paleru constituency, where he received grievances directly from the public.

Ponguleti said the bulk of petitions received at such outreach camps pertained to Indiramma housing and blamed the previous government for the backlog. He said funds for house construction were being credited directly to beneficiaries’ accounts every Monday.

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‘Officials must go to people, not the other way around’

Asserting that the Congress-led government’s goal was to spare citizens the ordeal of running from office to office, Reddy said officials were being sent to the doorstep of the public to receive and resolve petitions on the spot. He said the 99-day Praja Palana progress plan had helped streamline the delivery of welfare schemes and that every legitimate application would be examined and acted upon without delay or political bias.

He added that the government was making special efforts to resolve long-pending disputes related to Sada Bainama transactions, prohibited land lists and land records.

On agriculture, Ponguleti Reddy said paddy and maize were being procured at minimum support price (MSP), with payments credited to farmers within a week. He recalled that loan waivers had been extended to 25 lakh farmers, Rythu Bharosa had been raised to Rs 12,000 per acre and a bonus of Rs 500 per quintal was being paid for fine paddy. 

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A subsidy distribution camp for agricultural equipment is scheduled from May 5 to 7.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 3rd May 2026 7:26 pm IST

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