Telangana decentralises Indiramma housing scheme, more powers for Collectors

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Revenue and Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Monday, April 27, announced a major restructuring of the state’s flagship Indiramma Housing Scheme, devolving greater authority to District Collectors and making housing sanctions a rolling, continuous process open to all eligible applicants.

Addressing a review meeting at the Housing Corporation Head Office, the minister said the government would appoint a special officer for each undivided district to ensure better coordination between officials and elected representatives and to pre-empt ground-level bottlenecks.

“Even those who did not apply earlier can now apply, and if found eligible, will be sanctioned houses,” Ponguleti Reddy said, adding that Collectors had been directed to hold weekly reviews with district housing officials and treat the scheme as a priority.

The Minister said 3,500 houses have been sanctioned per constituency without political bias and called on MLAs to take personal initiative to ensure construction proceeds on schedule. Where beneficiaries are unable or unwilling to build, he directed that those units be reassigned to other eligible individuals.

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Officials were also told to clear pending payments immediately upon completion of the basement stage, particularly in cases where billing had been held up by technical issues.

The meeting, which covered undivided Nizamabad and Adilabad districts, was attended by in-charge ministers, MPs, MLCs, MLAs, District Collectors and housing officials, with constituency-wise discussions held on pending concerns.

On incomplete double-bedroom units left over from the previous government, Ponguleti directed that construction be finished, basic amenities including drinking water, electricity and drainage be provided, and allotments made to beneficiaries without waiting for full completion. Acknowledging land constraints in urban pockets, he said houses between 400 and 600 square feet under a G+1 model would be permitted.

Land surveys for long-standing disputes

On the revenue front, the minister announced that comprehensive land surveys would be carried out to deliver permanent solutions to long-standing land disputes, with pilot projects already underway in five mandals where registrations are being done on the basis of survey maps. He said pending Sada Bainama applications would be fast-tracked, with decision-making authority vested in Revenue Divisional Officers (RDOs) and a declaration from the buyer alone sufficient to process cases.

Ponguleti also announced that new Tahsildar office buildings would be constructed in phases across the state, beginning with those in dilapidated condition, and that modern Sub-Registrar offices with upgraded facilities would come up at every district headquarters.

Joint surveys would be conducted to resolve long-pending boundary disputes among the Revenue, Forest, Endowment and Waqf departments, he added.