Amid heatwave, four Telangana cities rank in world’s 100 hottest places

Hyderabad: Four locations in Telangana – Ramagundam, Mancherial, Kothapet and Adilabad – have featured among the top 100 hottest places in the world, as heatwave conditions intensify, with temperatures in the region ranging between 43 and 44 degrees Celsius.

At the national level, the hottest cities on Saturday, April 25, included Banda in Uttar Pradesh, followed by Akola, Bhusawal and Jalgaon in Maharashtra, and Jaisalmer in Rajasthan.

The rankings fluctuate throughout the day as fresh temperature data is updated.

Meteorological experts said the high temperatures in northern Telangana districts such as Adilabad and Mancherial are not unusual, given their proximity to the heat-prone Vidarbha region of Maharashtra.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) scientist Dharma Raju told Times of India that the region falls in a “heat core zone,” where persistent dry northerly winds, low humidity, minimal vegetation and clear skies combine to significantly raise surface temperatures.

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In the case of Ramagundam in Peddapalli district, experts attribute the elevated heat partly to its industrial profile, including the presence of National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) infrastructure, which contributes to localised heat generation.

Urban areas are facing an equally pressing challenge. Kothapet in Hyderabad, situated along the Musi River, acts like a basin that traps and retains heat, urban biodiversity researcher G Sailu told Times of India, adding that declining groundwater levels further limit the land’s natural ability to regulate temperature.

Environmental experts warned that more places in Telangana could feature in such rankings if ecological degradation and loss of water bodies continue unchecked.