Intense heatwave in Telangana from April 24 to 29: Here are precautions to take

Hyderabad: Telangana is expected to experience an intense heat wave from April 24 to April 29, with temperatures reaching 45 degrees Celsius in some areas. This brings increased chances for people to suffer heatstroke, which in some cases can even prove fatal.

Northern and Eastern districts will be the worst affected, experiencing temperatures between 43-45 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, temperatures in Hyderabad will hover around 41-43 degrees Celsius.

RED ALERT FOR NORTH TELANGANA ⚠️🟥



Dear people of Telangana, get ready for SEVERE HEATWAVE 2.0 from tomorrow with temperatures to touch 45°C in RED MARKED districts during April 24-29 ⚠️



Orange marked districts temperatures to cross 43-44°C during mentioned period



Hyderabad… pic.twitter.com/6AYdwOyKS7 — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) April 23, 2026

Symptoms in adults

In adults, a heat stroke is marked by altered mental sensorium with disorientation, confusion, agitation, irritability, ataxia, seizure or coma.

The person may experience hot, red and dry skin, a core body temperature of over 40 degrees Celsius, a throbbing headache, anxiety, dizziness, fainting and lightheadedness.

Symptoms also include muscle weakness or cramps, nausea and vomiting, a rapid heartbeat and a rapid, shallow breathing.

Also Read IMD predicts hot weather, evening rains in Hyderabad

Symptoms in children

Children experiencing a heatstroke may display refusal to eat, excessive irritability, decreased urine output, reduced saliva, absence of tears and sunken eyes.

They may also display lethargy or altered sensorium, seizures or bleeding from any site.

What to do when someone has heatstroke

If you find someone with a high body temperature and is either unconscious, confused or has stopped sweating, call 108/102 immediately.

While waiting for help, cool the person right away by moving them to a cool place, applying cold water to large areas of the skin or clothing and fanning the person as much as possible.

Heat stroke for dogs

Dogs exhibit significant behavioural changes during heatwaves, including excessive panting and drooling, lethargy and weakness, seeking cool areas, restlessness, laboured breathing and loss of appetite.

If a dog experiences vomiting, diarrhoea, uncoordinated movement, dark red or blue-colored gums, and seizures, call a vet immediately.

Move the animal to a shaded, cool area, offer drinking water, and use cool (not freezing) water or damp towels on their body to help them cool down.