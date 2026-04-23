IMD predicts hot weather, evening rains in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted hot weather during the day and rains in the evening in Hyderabad for Thursday, April 23.

The maximum temperature in Hyderabad and neighboring districts is expected to reach 40 degrees Celsius during the day while the minimum temperature is expected to reach 28 degrees Celsius. According to the IMD, Adilabad recorded the highest temperature at 42.8 degrees Celsius followed by Nizamabad recorded 41.8, Ramagundam 41.2, Medak 40.9, Khammam 40.8 and Hyderabad 40 a day earlier.

Hyderabad is expected to receive thunder showers accompanied with lightning in the evening.

Also Read After scorching heatwave, rains lash parts of Hyderabad in massive relief

On April 18, parts of Hyderabad including Malakpet, Nampally, Abids, Himayatnagar, Khairthabad, Charminar, Alwal, Kapra and Secunderabad received rains.

On April 13, maximum temperatures crossed 43 degrees Celsius in two districts. In all other districts, the temperatures remained above 41 degrees Celsius.

A total of 22 districts recorded temperatures above 42 degrees Celsius, while the remaining 11 districts saw temperatures between 41 and 42 degrees Celsius. The lowest maximum temperature in the state was recorded at 41 degrees Celsius in Hyderabad.

The highest temperature was recorded in Aloor in Nizamabad district at 43.2 degrees Celsius. Gudipally in Nalgonda district followed closely with 43.1 degrees Celsius. In Hyderabad, Nampally recorded a maximum temperature of 41 degrees Celsius.

Several areas across the state reported temperatures of 42 degrees Celsius and above. These include Bhiknoor in Kamareddy at 42.9 degrees Celsius, Ichoda in Adilabad at 42.8 degrees Celsius.

Temperatures of 42.7 degrees Celsius were recorded in Asifabad in Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Chegunta in Medak, Kalwakurthy in Nagarkurnool and Koheda in Siddipet.

GHMC unveils summer heat wave plan

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has unveiled its mitigation plan to protect public health amid rising heat. As per the plan, drinking water kiosks will be set up at select locations in Hyderabad.

Medical readiness has been strengthened through coordination Urban Primary Health Centres and Basti Dawakhanas. Designated hospital beds have been identified for heat‑related illnesses, and a toll‑free helpline has been launched for emergencies and teleconsultations.

The civic body has also set up medical camps to help labourers at construction sites, with ambulances on standby at major work locations. The GHMC also advised people to stay hydrated and avoid going outdoors during peak hours from 12-4 PM.

The authorities also urged the public to take care of children and elderly.