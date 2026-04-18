After scorching heatwave, rains lash parts of Hyderabad in massive relief

Hyderabad: In a respite from scorching heat, rains lashed parts of Hyderabad on Saturday evening, April 18.

According to Telangana weather expert T Balaji, areas including Malakpet, Nampally, Abids, Himayatnagar, Khairthabad, Charminar, Alwal, Kapra and Secunderabad received scattered rains.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad, areas under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) are likely to receive light rains and thunder showers till 7 pm on Saturday.

Hyderabad is also expected to receive light showers from April 19 to 23.

Heatwave in Hyderabad

Over the last week, Hyderabad experienced a heatwave since the past few days, with the temperature crossing 43 degrees Celsius. In all other districts of Telangana, the temperatures remained above 41 degrees Celsius.

Also Read Severe heatwave grips Telangana as temperatures cross 43 degrees Celsius

A total of 22 districts recorded temperatures above 42 degrees Celsius, while the remaining 11 districts saw temperatures between 41 and 42 degrees Celsius. The lowest maximum temperature in the state was recorded at 41 degrees Celsius in Hyderabad.