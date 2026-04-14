Severe heatwave grips Telangana as temperatures cross 43 degrees Celsius

Hyderabad: Telangana is experiencing intense summer as temperatures across the state have increased sharply.

According to data from the Telangana Development Planning Society, on Monday, April 13, maximum temperatures crossed 43 degrees Celsius in two districts. In all other districts, the temperatures remained above 41 degrees Celsius.

A total of 22 districts recorded temperatures above 42 degrees Celsius, while the remaining 11 districts saw temperatures between 41 and 42 degrees Celsius. The lowest maximum temperature in the state was recorded at 41 degrees Celsius in Hyderabad.

Also Read Fake CISF officer caught at Hyderabad airport taking photos

The highest temperature was recorded in Aloor in Nizamabad district at 43.2 degrees Celsius. Gudipally in Nalgonda district followed closely with 43.1 degrees Celsius. In Hyderabad, Nampally recorded a maximum temperature of 41 degrees Celsius.

Several areas across the state reported temperatures of 42 degrees Celsius and above. These include Bhiknoor in Kamareddy at 42.9 degrees Celsius, Ichoda in Adilabad at 42.8 degrees Celsius.

Temperatures of 42.7 degrees Celsius were recorded in Asifabad in Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Chegunta in Medak, Kalwakurthy in Nagarkurnool and Koheda in Siddipet.

Garidepalle in Suryapet recorded 42.6 degrees Celsius, while Ellanthakunta in Rajanna Sircilla recorded 42.5 degrees Celsius.

Aswapuram in Bhadradri Kothagudem saw 42.4 degrees Celsius, and Chigurumamidi in Karimnagar and Nagalgidda in Sangareddy recorded similar high temperatures.

The remaining districts in the state recorded maximum temperatures between 41 and 42 degrees Celsius.