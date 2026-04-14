Fake CISF officer caught at Hyderabad airport taking photos

The accused was seen wearing a CISF uniform and taking photos inside the airport, which raised suspicion among officials.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 14th April 2026 2:59 pm IST
Man posing as CISF officer at Hyderabad airport, taking photos, with airport signage in background.
Fake CISF officer caught at Hyderabad airport taking photos

Hyderabad: A man posing as a fake CISF officer was caught by security personnel at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad on Tuesday, April 14.

The accused, identified as Balakrishna from Srikakulam, was seen wearing a CISF uniform and taking photos inside the airport, which raised suspicion among officials.

During questioning, genuine CISF personnel found that he was not an officer and had been impersonating one.

Subhan Bakery

Police said the accused was allegedly using matrimonial platforms to approach and deceive multiple women. After his first wife left him, he reportedly pretended to be a CISF officer in an attempt to remarry.

Authorities have taken him into custody and started an investigation. Officials said his phone contains chats with hundreds of women, which are now being examined.

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Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 14th April 2026 2:59 pm IST

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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