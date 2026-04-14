Fake CISF officer caught at Hyderabad airport taking photos

Hyderabad: A man posing as a fake CISF officer was caught by security personnel at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad on Tuesday, April 14.

The accused, identified as Balakrishna from Srikakulam, was seen wearing a CISF uniform and taking photos inside the airport, which raised suspicion among officials.

During questioning, genuine CISF personnel found that he was not an officer and had been impersonating one.

Police said the accused was allegedly using matrimonial platforms to approach and deceive multiple women. After his first wife left him, he reportedly pretended to be a CISF officer in an attempt to remarry.

Authorities have taken him into custody and started an investigation. Officials said his phone contains chats with hundreds of women, which are now being examined.