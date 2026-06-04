Surya harassed Asad’s sister, was warned: Ghaziabad neighbour

Ghaziabad: It has been a week since Surya Chauhan was allegedly stabbed to death by Asad and his accomplices in Uttar Pradesh‘s Ghaziabad district. The 17-year-old was killed on May 28 in the Khoda region, when India celebrated Bakrid.

The news of the murder of a Hindu boy by a Muslim man spread like wildfire, with the mainstream media and various Hindutva organisations and leaders calling it a direct attack on India’s majority. Khoda suddenly turned into a communal hotbed and Surya’s mother demanded Ghaziabad Police kill Asad in an encounter.

That’s exactly what happened on May 31. Asad was allegedly killed in a police encounter. His family home was bulldozed and the Khoda administration launched an anti-encroachment drive to remove illegal structures in the area. So far, three madrassas have been served notice.

While several reports suggested Surya was killed after an alleged dispute over a fight, a video interview from News Chowk with Asad’s neighbours has raised questions.

The man, claiming to be a neighbour, alleged that both men had a long history of enmity as Surya was repeatedly harassing Asad’s married sister.

“Asad repeatedly warned Surya to stay away from his sister. The family moved to another street because of this matter. Even eight to 10 days before the whole incident, Surya was once again asked to mind his business,” the neighbour alleged.

सूर्या असद की बहन को छेड़ता था

कई बार असद ने समझाया, घर बदल लिया मगर सूर्या ने ये हरकत नहीं छोड़ी, फिर असद में सूर्या की हत्या कर दी – ऐसा कथित तौर पर सूर्या के पड़ोसी एक हिंदू युवक एक हिंदू पत्रकार से कह रहा है। pic.twitter.com/1G0QL0ZiEW — Mr.Haque (@faizulhaque95) June 3, 2026

The neighbour said that the demolition drive on Asad’s house was unfair.

“That was wrong. It takes one’s life savings to construct a house. Many times, one cannot make their dream home because they are unable to gather enough money. I feel the accused should be punished, but not the whole family,” he said.

Siasat.com could not independently verify the claims of the neighbour.