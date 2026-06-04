Surya harassed Asad’s sister, was warned: Ghaziabad neighbour

"Even 8-10 days before the whole incident, Surya was once again asked to mind his business," the neighbour alleged.

Photo of Veena Nair Veena Nair|   Published: 4th June 2026 5:43 pm IST
A young man with a mustache wearing a white shirt, standing indoors with floral decorations in the backgr.
Surya (left) and Asad (right)

Ghaziabad: It has been a week since Surya Chauhan was allegedly stabbed to death by Asad and his accomplices in Uttar Pradesh‘s Ghaziabad district. The 17-year-old was killed on May 28 in the Khoda region, when India celebrated Bakrid.

The news of the murder of a Hindu boy by a Muslim man spread like wildfire, with the mainstream media and various Hindutva organisations and leaders calling it a direct attack on India’s majority. Khoda suddenly turned into a communal hotbed and Surya’s mother demanded Ghaziabad Police kill Asad in an encounter.

That’s exactly what happened on May 31. Asad was allegedly killed in a police encounter. His family home was bulldozed and the Khoda administration launched an anti-encroachment drive to remove illegal structures in the area. So far, three madrassas have been served notice.

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While several reports suggested Surya was killed after an alleged dispute over a fight, a video interview from News Chowk with Asad’s neighbours has raised questions.

The man, claiming to be a neighbour, alleged that both men had a long history of enmity as Surya was repeatedly harassing Asad’s married sister.

“Asad repeatedly warned Surya to stay away from his sister. The family moved to another street because of this matter. Even eight to 10 days before the whole incident, Surya was once again asked to mind his business,” the neighbour alleged.

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The neighbour said that the demolition drive on Asad’s house was unfair.

“That was wrong. It takes one’s life savings to construct a house. Many times, one cannot make their dream home because they are unable to gather enough money. I feel the accused should be punished, but not the whole family,” he said.

Siasat.com could not independently verify the claims of the neighbour.

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Photo of Veena Nair Veena Nair|   Published: 4th June 2026 5:43 pm IST

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Photo of Veena Nair

Veena Nair

Veena Nair is the Online Editor at Siasat.com, where she primarily reports on religious and community-based hate crimes across India. She holds a degree from Sathyabama University, Chennai, and began… More »
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