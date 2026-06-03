Aamir Khan’s 3rd wife-to-be Gauri Spratt: Age-gap to net worth

Mumbai: Reports of Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt’s wedding have taken social media by storm. The couple, who made their relationship public in 2025, is set to tie the knot in an intimate ceremony on July 5 in the presence of close friends and family members.

The wedding is reportedly scheduled to take place at Aamir Khan’s residence, although an official confirmation from the actor is still awaited.

As the couple prepares to take the next step in their relationship, many are curious to know more about Gauri Spratt.

About Gauri Spratt

Originally from Bengaluru, Gauri is the daughter of Rita Spratt, who owned a salon in the city. She studied at Blue Mountain School and later pursued a fashion course in Styling and Photography at the University of the Arts London. She currently runs a BBlunt salon in Mumbai.

Net worth and personal life

According to reports, Gauri’s estimated net worth is between Rs 8 crore and Rs 12 crore. She is also said to have a seven-year-old child from her previous marriage, making this her second marriage.

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt age-gap

Aamir and Gauri reportedly share a 14-year age gap. While Aamir Khan was born on March 14, 1965, Gauri was born on August 21, 1978. The actor had formally introduced her as his partner during his 60th birthday celebrations earlier this year.

If the reports are to be believed, this will be Aamir Khan’s third marriage. He was previously married to Reena Dutta, with whom he shares two children, Junaid and Ira Khan. Following their divorce in 2002, Aamir married filmmaker Kiran Rao in 2005. The former couple separated in 2021 and continue to co-parent their son, Azad.

For now, fans are eagerly awaiting an official announcement from Aamir Khan regarding the reported wedding.