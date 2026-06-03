Aamir Khan, Gauri Spratt to tie the knot on July 5: Report

Mumbai: Looks like Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is all set to take a major step in his personal life. According to a latest Filmfare report, the actor is preparing to marry his longtime partner Gauri Spratt in an intimate ceremony on July 5.

A source close to the family revealed that Aamir and Gauri have been living together as a family for over a year and have built a happy and stable life together. The couple has now reportedly decided to formalise their relationship in the presence of their close family members.

“They simply decided to mark it formally with their families present,” the source told Filmfare.

The wedding is expected to take place at Aamir Khan’s residence in a private ceremony. If the reports are accurate, this will mark Aamir Khan’s third marriage.

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The superstar and his girlfriend have been making headlines ever since Aamir confirmed their relationship in March 2025, on the occasion of his 60th birthday. While the two have known each other for over 25 years, their romantic relationship reportedly began only a couple of years ago. Despite a 14-year age gap, the couple has often been seen supporting each other publicly and sharing a strong bond.

When Aamir Khan said he is ‘already married’

Gauri Spratt and Aamir Khan (Instagram)

Interestingly, Aamir himself had earlier opened up about his equation with Gauri, suggesting that he already feels a deep sense of commitment towards her. In an interaction with Bollywood Hungama, he shared that, emotionally, he already considers himself married, while leaving the decision of formalising it for the future.

“Marriage is something, I mean, in my heart, I’m already married to her. So whether we formalise it or not is something that I will decide as we go along,” he said.

Aamir Khan’s previous marriages

For the unversed, Aamir Khan has been married twice before. He was first married to Reena Dutta from 1986 to 2002, with whom he shares two children, Junaid and Ira. He later married Kiran Rao in 2005, and the two parted ways in 2021. They have a son, Azad.

Despite the separations, Aamir continues to share a cordial relationship with both his former wives and remains actively involved in co-parenting his children.