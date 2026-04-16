Third wedding rumours surround Bollywood superstar

Mumbai: Bollywood has, over the years, witnessed several relationships and marriages that continue to spark conversations long after they are made public. One such relationship that has remained in the spotlight ever since its official announcement is that of Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt.

The superstar and his girlfriend have been making headlines ever since Aamir confirmed their relationship in March 2025, on the occasion of his 60th birthday. While the two have known each other for over 25 years, their romantic relationship reportedly began only a couple of years ago. Despite a 14-year age gap, the couple has often been seen supporting each other publicly and sharing a strong bond.

Recently, the duo reportedly took their relationship a step further by moving in together into a new home in Mumbai, further fuelling buzz around their future plans.

Now, speculation is rife that the couple may tie the knot in 2026. The rumours gained momentum after a viral post on X by a user claiming that “a Bollywood superstar is set to get married for the third time”. This led many social media users to wonder if the post was hinting at Aamir Khan. However, there has been no official confirmation from the actor regarding any wedding plans.

When Aamir Khan said he is ‘already married’

Interestingly, Aamir himself had earlier opened up about his equation with Gauri, suggesting that he already feels a deep sense of commitment towards her. In an interaction with Bollywood Hungama, he shared that, emotionally, he already considers himself married, while leaving the decision of formalising it for the future.

“Marriage is something, I mean, in my heart, I’m already married to her. So whether we formalise it or not is something that I will decide as we go along,” he said.

Superstar’s previous marriages and children

For the unversed, Aamir Khan has been married twice before. He was first married to Reena Dutta from 1986 to 2002, with whom he shares two children, Junaid and Ira. He later married Kiran Rao in 2005, and the two parted ways in 2021. They have a son, Azad. Despite the separations, Aamir continues to share a cordial relationship with both his former wives and remains actively involved in co-parenting his children.

As of now, while wedding rumours continue to circulate, fans await an official word from the actor.