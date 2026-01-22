Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan and his girlfriend Gauri Spratt continue to make headlines ever since they made their relationship official last year. Now, the lovebirds are all set to take their relationship a step further by moving in together into a new home in Mumbai.

In a recent interaction with Bollywood Hungama, Aamir revealed that he and Gauri are shifting to a swanky new residence, though he will continue to live close to his family. Opening up about their bond, the actor said that they share a deeply committed relationship and that, emotionally, he already considers himself married to her, leaving the idea of formalising it open for the future.

“Marriage is something, I mean, in my heart, I’m already married to her. So whether we formalise it or not is something that, you know, I will decide as we go along,” he said.

Aamir Khan, Gauri Spratt’s relationship

Aamir confirmed his relationship with Gauri in March 2025 after months of speculation. The two have known each other for over 25 years but began dating more than a year ago. They have 14 years of age gap. The couple has often been seen supporting each other publicly.

Who is Gauri Spratt?

Gauri Spratt hails from Bengaluru and has a diverse background, with a Tamilian mother and an Irish father. Her grandfather was a freedom fighter. She studied fashion and styling in London, has worked in hairdressing, runs a salon in Mumbai, and currently works with Aamir Khan’s production house. She is also a mother to a six-year-old son.

Aamir Khan’s previous marriages

Aamir Khan has been married twice, first to Reena Dutta (1986-2002), with whom he has two children — Junaid and Ira. He then got married to Kiran Rao (2005-2021), with whom he has a son Azad. Both marriages ended in amicable divorces, and he maintains close, respectful relationships with both ex-wives, co-parenting their children.