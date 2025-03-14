What is age difference between Aamir Khan and his GF Gauri Spratt

Mumbai: Internet is going gaga as Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan officially introduced his girlfriend and partner, Gauri Spratt, during his 60th birthday celebration with the media. After months of speculation surrounding his personal life, the actor finally confirmed his relationship, revealing that they have known each other for 25 years but started dating over a year ago.

At the informal media gathering in Mumbai on March 13, Aamir shared that he and Gauri are committed to each other and currently living together along with her six-year-old son. The actor also mentioned that his family has met his new ladylove and is happy about their relationship.

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt’s Age Difference

Born on March 14, 1965, Aamir Khan has turned 60 this year, while Gauri Spratt, born on August 21, 1978, is 46 years old. This makes their age difference 14 years, a detail that has now become a hot topic among fans.

Gauri Spratt meet Salman, Shah Rukh

Not only has Aamir introduced Gauri Spratt to his family, but he also made sure she met his close friends in the industry. Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan were among the first to meet her at Aamir’s pre-birthday dinner on March 12 at his home.

While Aamir requested the paparazzi to respect Gauri’s privacy by not taking pictures, fans have been eager to learn more about her ever since the announcement. The news of their relationship has taken social media by storm, sparking discussions about their journey together.