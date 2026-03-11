Amid acute LPG shortage in Hyderabad, 20 domestic cylinders seized

The raid was conducted at the Malakpet Circle, including Dilsukhnagar, P&T Colony, and Gaddi Annaram.

Published: 11th March 2026
Hyderabad: The Civil Supplies Department on Wednesday, March 11, conducted raids at private hostels, hotels, and tiffin centers in Hyderabad and seized domestic LPG cylinders being used for commercial purposes.

The raid was conducted at the Malakpet Circle, including Dilsukhnagar, P&T Colony, and Gaddi Annaram, where the said establishments were using household gas cylinders meant for domestic use.

As many as 20 cylinders were seized and 13 cases registered.

Assistant Civil Supplies Officer (ACSO) Narsing Rao said the department had received information that some gas delivery personnel were illegally supplying domestic LPG cylinders to commercial establishments.

He warned that strict action would be taken and the licences of gas agencies would be cancelled if their delivery staff were found involved in such irregularities.

