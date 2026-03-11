2025 Mahakumbh viral star Monalisa marries Farman Khan in Kerala

Monalisa Bhosle, who became an internet favourite with her mesmerising beauty and amber eyes during the Mahakumbh Mela in 2025, married her Maharashtrian boyfriend, Farman Khan, at Arumanoor Sri Nainaar Deva Temple in Kerala’s capital city, Thiruvananthapuram, on Wednesday, March 11.

The bride wore a bright red saree, while the groom wore a white shirt and mundu. The marriage was held in Hindu traditions.

Earlier in the day, the couple approached the Thampanoor Police Station seeking protection from her family after her father, Vijay Singh Bhosle, staunchly opposed the interfaith relationship.

Monalisa met Farman Khan through Facebook. Their friendship soon turned into a relationship and the couple decided to marry. But her family, who hail from Indore in Madhya Pradesh, vehemently opposed the union.

She is currently in Poovar, Kerala, for the shooting of her Malayalam movie, Nagamma, directed by P Binu Varghese.

In her complaint, she alleged that her father was pressuring her to marry another person. According to reports, her father had travelled to Kerala to take her back home, but she refused to accompany him to the airport.

Police said no case has been registered so far and clarified that there were no allegations of physical abuse. “Monalisa is 18 years of age and has the legal right to choose her life partner,” the police said.

Farman Khan, her husband, said he met her on a film set and instantly fell in love with her. “We have been in love for six months. Those six months felt like 60 years,” he said.

They travelled to Kerala for the film shoot and visited the Arumanoor Sri Nainaar Deva Temple. “I liked this temple and felt we should get married. When we asked the temple committee, they gave us permission. Kerala is beautiful and safe, and we would like to stay here for a while.

The wedding was attended by the State Secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), MV Govindan. Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty blessed the couple and said, “This is the real Kerala Story. We should be proud. Kerala truly is a place where people can live freely.”