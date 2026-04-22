JEE Main results: 37 MS students score above 90 percentile

Hyderabad: In JEE Main 2026 Session-II, a total of 25 students from MS Education Academy have qualified in open category. Apart from it, many other students from the institution have qualified in reserved category.

This year, three students achieved above 99 percentile. They are Mohammed Mujtaba Kabeeruddin (99.12), Mohammad Nasrullah (99.03) and Faheem Muhammad PK (99.00).

In addition, several students delivered commendable results, including Aqib Masood (98.34), Taqi Ahmed Ali Shams (98.22), Jahagirdar Rumana Jamir ( 98.07) and Ammaar Aziz Khan (98.06).

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Overall, seven students scored above 98 percentile, and 37 students secured above 90 percentile.

Qualifying in JEE Main opens doors for students to secure admissions into prestigious engineering institutions such as NITs, IIITs, and other central and state colleges. It also makes them eligible to appear for JEE Advanced, which is the gateway to premier institutions like the IITs.

A comprehensive analysis of the results highlights that MS Education Academy students continue to achieve distinction in national-level competitive exams due to structured preparation, systematic guidance, and strong mentorship by experienced faculty. The academy’s integrated academic planning, regular assessments, and personalized mentoring have played a crucial role in enhancing student performance.

So far, 203 students from MS Junior College have successfully qualified in JEE Main and Advanced examinations, securing admissions in IITs, NITs, and other prestigious institutions of national importance.

The management of MS Education Academy has congratulated the successful students, their parents, and faculty members, and reaffirmed its commitment to continue providing high-quality education and ensuring greater access for students to top engineering institutions across the country.