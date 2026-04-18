Telangana inter topper from MS Junior College aims to become doctor

Hyderabad: MS Junior College student Hafsa Begum, who became the Telangana inter topper by securing 997 marks out of 1000 in the BiPC group in 2026, aims to become a doctor.

Expressing her happiness, Hafsa said, “I am very grateful to Allah (SWT), and thankful to my mother, teachers, and MS Education Academy for guiding and encouraging me at every step. Scoring 997 marks was a dream come true; my hard work through sleepless nights and determined mornings has finally paid off.”

Hafsa’s academic journey with MS began in Class 8. Despite the challenges of online learning during COVID and adapting to a new environment, she quickly adjusted. She shared, “When I joined MS in Class 8, everything was new, but the support from teachers and friends gave me confidence. That environment continuously motivated me to move forward.” She scored a 9.7 CGPA in Class 10 and 439 out of 440 in Intermediate First Year.

Hafsa was also a beneficiary of MS’s special Heavenly Hearts Scholarship, which played a crucial role in helping her continue her education despite personal hardships during COVID.

Speaking about her preparation strategy, she said, “The secret to my success is consistent revision, self-assessment, and taking every exam seriously. Initially, managing NEET and Intermediate together was challenging, but with the support of teachers and friends, it became possible.”

Hafsa now joins the distinguished list of MS students who have secured state top ranks by becoming the topper in the Telangana inter exams, a legacy that began with Ayesha Fatima in 2005.

In recognition of her outstanding performance, the MS management has also decided to sponsor Hafsa Begum and her mother for Umrah. Expressing her gratitude, she said, “I am deeply thankful to MS for gifting me and my mother this blessed opportunity of Umrah. It is a truly unforgettable moment for me.”

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This year, a total of 55 MS Junior College students scored above 990 marks, while 618 students achieved 950+ and 1126 students secured 900+ in both BiPC and MPC streams.

After becoming the topper in Telangana inter exams, Hafsa is preparing for NEET and is hopeful of securing an MBBS seat on her first attempt. She reaffirmed her goal, saying she aims to become a doctor and serve the nation and community. In her message, she said, “I would like to tell girls in my community and their parents to never step back from education and to have the courage to move forward in every field.”