Census 2027 in Hyderabad: Know 33 questions before enumerators arrive

Hyderabad: In the first phase of Census 2027, which will commence in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana on May 11, 33 questions will be asked.

Recently, the Director of Census Operations in Telangana, Bharati Hollikeri, said Census 2027 would be held in digital mode in contrast to the paper-based exercise conducted until 2011.

Phases

The first phase of the exercise, involving house listing and housing census, will be conducted from May 11 to June 9, while the second phase will be taken up in February 2027, she said.

As many as 88,000 personnel, including enumerators and supervisors, will be involved in the census in Telangana, though about 93,000 to 94,000 employees are being trained for the mammoth exercise.

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Questions for Census 2027 in Hyderabad, other districts

The enumerators are going to ask 33 questions during the census in the state.

These questions are

Building number (Municipal or local authority or census number). Census house number. Predominant material of floor of the census house. Predominant material of the wall of the census house. Predominant material of roof of the census house. Ascertain use of census houses. Condition of the census house. Household number. Total number of persons normally residing in the household. Name of the head of the household. Sex of the head of the household. Whether the head belongs to Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe/Other. Ownership status of the census house. Number of dwelling rooms exclusively in possession of the household. Number of married couple(s) living in the household. Main source of drinking water. Availability of drinking water source. Main source of lighting. Access to a latrine. Type of latrine. Wastewater outlet. Availability of bathing facilities. Availability of kitchen and LPG/PNG connection. Main fuel used for cooking. Radio/Transistor. Television. Access to the internet. Laptop/Computer. Telephone/Mobile Phone/Smartphone. Bicycle/Scooter/Motorcycle/Moped. Car/Jeep/Van. Main cereal consumed in the household. Mobile number (for census-related communications only).

Earlier, Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao, along with Bharati Hollikeri, conducted a comprehensive review meeting with District Collectors to assess preparedness and outline detailed modalities for the upcoming Census 2027 in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana, which involves asking 33 questions.

Addressing the Collectors, the Chief Secretary stated that Census 2027 will mark a historic milestone as India’s first-ever fully digital Census. The entire enumeration exercise will be carried out through a dedicated mobile application, enabling real-time data capture, enhanced accuracy, greater transparency, and faster processing of information.