As per IMD, Hyderabad has a good period before the monsoon starts. While the rain and cool air will be welcomed, it surely means that beloved mangoes will slowly start disappearing from the bandis. The sight of “A1 Himayat” on chalkboards or mango juice being sold on the sides of streets will no longer be regular. And with this, our favourite mango desserts and dishes will be gone from the restaurants too.

Well, let us not worry about what is yet to happen. The good news is we still have a long list of restaurants with their summer menus up for tasting. From this long list, Siasat.com has rounded up 5 tried-and-tested food spots in Hyderabad that are absolutely nailing Summer 2026.

1. Kaadhale

Kaadhale has crafted the ultimate mango lover’s dream with a grand “Pelli style” feast that serves over 26 seasonal dishes on a traditional banana leaf. Designed to evoke the nostalgia of summer Telugu weddings, this family-style celebration features a non-stop procession of mango-centric delicacies, including the tangy Mamidikaya Pulihora, soul-warming Mamidikaya Pappu, and a rich Veg Mango Coconut Curry. The experience hits its peak with sweet favourites like Aam Ras Poori, Mango Bobbattu, and the chewy, nostalgic Mamidi Taandra Jelly.

The menu is available every Saturday and Sunday till mango season concludes.

Image Source: Special Arrangement

2. Manam Chocolate

Manam Chocolate’s ‘A Summer Somewhere’—Summer Edition 2026 have put mangoes centre stage along with the chef’s childhood memories and nostalgic sentiments. This edition moves through a selection of dishes served across diverse formats- iced, churned, poured and plated. While it is a comprehensive menu, Siasat.com recommends trying the Milk Chocolate Mango Shake, Mango Avocado Toast, Prawn and Mango Salsa, Malt & Chocolate Ice Cream Sandwich and Pineapple Coconut Lamington.

It is available until July in both Hyderabad branches.

Image Source: Siasat.com/ Bushra Khan

3. Aaromale

With its sprawling architecture, reminiscent of a traditional Kerala Tharavadu, Aaromale has an innate magic to make the harsh Hyderabad summer disappear. While the space alone is a testament to its brilliance, the summer menu is a literal cherry on top. While sitting in its cool verandah, do try the Mango Matcha, Mango French Toast and Mango Tres Leches.

The menu will be available till the end of the mango season.

Image Source: Siasat.com/ Bushra Khan

4. Krita Nagar

Kritaa Nagar’s summer thali brings over 20 dishes on one plate, celebrating flavours that beat the heat. The massive spread features cooling dishes and a rotating selection of traditional Telugu summer classics. The star of the show, however, is their unlimited Aamras Puri.

The thaali is available only till June 7.

5. Nomme

This summer, Nomme has travelled to seven countries to bring Hyderabad the best mango innovations. Here, you can expect to get a taste of Beirut’s Lebanese Prawn Mango, China’s Mango Sushi Roll, Italy’s Crunchy Chicken Mango Burrata, or Japan’s Mango Matcha Latte. Siasat.com recommends trying the Mango Sticky Rice here.