School withholds topper’s certificates, Telangana minister Komatireddy steps in

Hyderabad: A Class 10 student, Bhavitha, whose certificates were withheld by her school management over fee arrears, was conferred a favour by Minister for Roads and Buildings Komatireddy Venkat Reddy after he came across videos on social media describing her plight.

Bhavitha, a private school student in Boduppal, had scored 582 out of 600 marks to become the school topper. However, her parents, Venkanna and Devaki, were in dire financial circumstances after losing money in business and were not able to pay her fees.

After a local YouTube channel posted a video about Bhavitha’s condition, Komatireddy spoke to the school principal and asked her to bring the certificates to the Minister’s Quarters the next morning. He also invited Bhavitha to the quarters.

Speaking to Bhavitha, he learnt that she had also scored 634 marks in the Telangana State Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TGPOLYCET) and planned to study engineering.

He reprimanded the principal for not supporting such a talented girl and paid Rs 60,000 towards the school fees. He also gave Rs 20,000 to Bhavitha for her future expenses.

When she expressed concern that the deadline for POLYCET certificate verification had passed, Komatireddy asked his staff to make arrangements in this regard.

He assured the student that he would provide all support required for her higher studies and even offered to buy her a laptop if needed.