Two held for changing number plates to avoid traffic fines in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Police arrested two people on Saturday, May 30, in two separate cases of changing number plates to avoid challans on their vehicles.

In the first case, the Tappachabutra Police arrested Syed Omer Ahmed, 24, a resident of Natrajnagar, for using a fake number plate by tampering with the original registration number of his two-wheeler. During the investigation, the police found that Ahmed altered the registration number from TS12EP8323 to TS12EB8323.

According to the police, Ahmed’s offence led to a fine being generated against a legitimate registered vehicle number TS12EB8323, which is owned by Shakir Mansoori, a resident of Shah Gunj, Charminar.

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Following the investigation, Ahmed was booked for cheating under sections 318(4) and 80(a) of the Motor Vehicles Act and Section 35(3) of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

Second incident

In the second case, the Sultan Bazar Police booked Khanchandani Balram, 59, a resident of Himayathnagar, for altering the number plate on his vehicle from AP09CH9428 to AP09CM9428 to avoid traffic fines.

According to the police, Balram’s offence led to a challan being generated against S Vijay, a resident of Kavadiguda, who owns a registered Honda Unicorn with the number plate AP09CM9428.

Following the investigation. Balram was also booked for cheating under sections 318(4) and 80(a) of the Motor Vehicles Act and section 35(3) of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).