Hyderabad man arrested for fitting fake number plate to dodge traffic fines

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Traffic Police on Wednesday, May 20, arrested a 40-year-old man for fitting a fake registration number plate on his motorcycle to evade traffic challans, which had in the process been wrongly generated against an innocent vehicle owner.

The accused, Gaikwad Navanath of Gokulnagar, Mallepally, was apprehended after traffic police detected the fake plate during routine enforcement checks and alerted Banjara Hills Police.

Investigation revealed that Navanath had affixed a number plate belonging to a Honda Shine motorcycle owned by one Vikky Paswan of Rajendranagar to his Hero Passion Plus bike. As a result, traffic violation challans meant for Navanath were being generated against Paswan.

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A case has been registered at Banjara Hills Police Station under Section 318(4) (cheating and dishonestly inducing the delivery of property) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 192(1) read with Section 177 of the Motor Vehicles Act. A notice under Section 35(3) of the BNSS has been issued to the accused, and investigation is underway to establish the original registration details of the motorcycle.

Hyderabad Traffic Police warned that the use of fake, identical or tampered number plates was a serious criminal offence and that closed circuit television (CCTV) and Automatic Number Plate Recognition cameras were being actively deployed to detect such violations.