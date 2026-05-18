Hyderabad: One held in Mehdipatnam for using fake number plate

The fake number belonged to a resident of Nizamabad town

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 18th May 2026 9:26 pm IST
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Hyderabad: The City Traffic Police and Mehdipatnam Police arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly using a fake vehicle registration number plate to evade traffic challans.

The accused was identified as Susender Chidambaram from Sai Nagar.

Chidambaram was caught during an enforcement check. He had a registration number TS09FF7061 pasted to his Honda Activa scooter. The vehicle was purchased in 2017 but was never registered with the concerned Regional Transport Office (RTO).

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Police said the fake number belonged to A Arjun, a resident of Nizamabad town. Due to the misuse by Chidambaram, multiple traffic challans were wrongly issued to Arjun.

The Mehdipatnam Police registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Motor Vehicles Act. The accused was served a notice under Section 35(3) of BNSS, and further investigation is underway.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 18th May 2026 9:26 pm IST

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