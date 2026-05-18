Hyderabad: One held in Mehdipatnam for using fake number plate

Hyderabad: The City Traffic Police and Mehdipatnam Police arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly using a fake vehicle registration number plate to evade traffic challans.

The accused was identified as Susender Chidambaram from Sai Nagar.

Chidambaram was caught during an enforcement check. He had a registration number TS09FF7061 pasted to his Honda Activa scooter. The vehicle was purchased in 2017 but was never registered with the concerned Regional Transport Office (RTO).

Police said the fake number belonged to A Arjun, a resident of Nizamabad town. Due to the misuse by Chidambaram, multiple traffic challans were wrongly issued to Arjun.

The Mehdipatnam Police registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Motor Vehicles Act. The accused was served a notice under Section 35(3) of BNSS, and further investigation is underway.