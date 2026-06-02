Brace for rains till June 5 as IMD Hyderabad issues thunderstorm warning

Weather department has issued a yellow alert which will remain valid till Friday.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 2nd June 2026 12:56 pm IST
Stormy weather at Charminar in Hyderabad during heavy rainfall, with lightning illuminating the sky and p.
Representational Image (AI-generated)

Hyderabad: Residents of Telangana need to get ready for four days of rain as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Hyderabad has issued a thunderstorm warning.

The state is expected to witness thunderstorms, rain, lightning and squalls.

Yellow alert issued

In view of the expected rain and thunderstorms, IMD Hyderabad has issued a yellow alert which will remain valid till Friday, June 5.

Subhan Bakery

The rains are likely to bring the temperatures down in the state. Earlier, the maximum temperatures had crossed 46 degrees Celsius.

As per Telangana Development Planning Society’s data, yesterday, the highest maximum temperature dropped to 43.8 degrees Celsius, which was recorded in Nalgonda.

In the case of Hyderabad, the highest maximum temperature was 41.6 degrees Celsius, which was recorded in Maredpally.

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IMD forecasts rains in Hyderabad

Apart from other districts of Telangana, rain is expected in the city too.

As per the weather department, the city is likely to witness rain and thundershowers till Friday. It has also forecast a partly cloudy sky.

Meanwhile, a weather enthusiast, T. Balaji, who is known for accurate forecasts, predicted scattered storms in north and west Hyderabad during this evening and night.

In view of the rain and thunderstorm forecasts by IMD Hyderabad, residents need to plan their travel accordingly for the next four days.

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Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 2nd June 2026 12:56 pm IST

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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