Hyderabad students bag spots in JEE Advanced 2026 toppers’ list

The students, Mohit Shekher Shukla and Kuchi Sandeep, secured places among the top five candidates in the country.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 2nd June 2026 9:33 am IST
Students celebrating high school exam results in a classroom with a laptop displaying pass message.
Representational photo

Hyderabad: Two students from Hyderabad have secured spots in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2026 toppers’ list. The results of the examination were announced by IIT Roorkee on Monday, June 1.

The students, Mohit Shekher Shukla and Kuchi Sandeep, secured places among the top five candidates in the country.

Topped IIT-Madras zone

Mohit Shekher Shukla, who studied at Sri Chaitanya IIT Academy, secured All India Rank 4. He emerged as the highest-ranked candidate from Telangana. In addition, he topped the IIT-Madras zone, which includes Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Puducherry, and Tamil Nadu.

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Kuchi Sandeep achieved All India Rank 5 in the highly competitive entrance examination. He is a student of Narayana Educational Institutions, Madhapur.

List of JEE Advanced 2026 toppers

Shubham Kumar from the IIT Delhi zone emerged as the overall topper, while Arohi Deshpande secured the highest rank among female candidates.

Shubham Kumar secured the top position in the Common Rank List (CRL), scoring 330 out of 360 marks.

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Candidates can access their results through the official JEE Advanced portal. To download their scorecards, students are required to log in using their registration or roll number, date of birth, and registered mobile number. Authorities have advised candidates to retain a printed copy of their scorecard, as it will be required during the admission and counselling process.

Following is the list of JEE Advanced 2026 toppers:

NameTotal marksZone
Shubham Kumar320IIT Delhi
Kabeer Chhillar329IIT Delhi
Jatin Chahar319IIT Delhi
Mohit Shekher Shukla319IIT Madras
Kuchi Sandeep318IIT Madras
B Jayakrishna Srinivas314IIT Bombay
Arnav Gautam314IIT Delhi
Kanishk Jain313IIT Bombay
Medisetti Naga Saharsha312IIT Madras
Darsh Sikka311IIT Delhi

The examination was held in two sessions on the same day. Paper 1 took place from 9 a.m. to 12 noon, while Paper 2 was conducted from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at centres across the country.

Official data shows that 1,87,389 candidates registered for the JEE Advanced, while 1,79,694 appeared for both examination papers conducted on May 17. Out of those who took JEE Advanced 2026, 56,880 candidates qualified, including 10,107 female students and the above listed 10 toppers.

JEE Advanced serves as the gateway to undergraduate programmes offered by the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), considered among the most prestigious engineering institutions in India. Qualified candidates will now participate in the counselling and seat allocation process conducted by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA).

The examination score is accepted by all IITs, including those in Bombay, Delhi, Madras, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Roorkee, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Varanasi, and Dhanbad.

With the results now declared, successful candidates can begin the next phase of their academic journey, while other aspirants still have opportunities through NITs, IIITs, and several leading state-run engineering institutions.

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Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 2nd June 2026 9:33 am IST

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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