Hyderabad students bag spots in JEE Advanced 2026 toppers’ list

Hyderabad: Two students from Hyderabad have secured spots in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2026 toppers’ list. The results of the examination were announced by IIT Roorkee on Monday, June 1.

The students, Mohit Shekher Shukla and Kuchi Sandeep, secured places among the top five candidates in the country.

Topped IIT-Madras zone

Mohit Shekher Shukla, who studied at Sri Chaitanya IIT Academy, secured All India Rank 4. He emerged as the highest-ranked candidate from Telangana. In addition, he topped the IIT-Madras zone, which includes Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Puducherry, and Tamil Nadu.

Kuchi Sandeep achieved All India Rank 5 in the highly competitive entrance examination. He is a student of Narayana Educational Institutions, Madhapur.

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List of JEE Advanced 2026 toppers

Shubham Kumar from the IIT Delhi zone emerged as the overall topper, while Arohi Deshpande secured the highest rank among female candidates.

Shubham Kumar secured the top position in the Common Rank List (CRL), scoring 330 out of 360 marks.

Candidates can access their results through the official JEE Advanced portal. To download their scorecards, students are required to log in using their registration or roll number, date of birth, and registered mobile number. Authorities have advised candidates to retain a printed copy of their scorecard, as it will be required during the admission and counselling process.

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Following is the list of JEE Advanced 2026 toppers:

Name Total marks Zone Shubham Kumar 320 IIT Delhi Kabeer Chhillar 329 IIT Delhi Jatin Chahar 319 IIT Delhi Mohit Shekher Shukla 319 IIT Madras Kuchi Sandeep 318 IIT Madras B Jayakrishna Srinivas 314 IIT Bombay Arnav Gautam 314 IIT Delhi Kanishk Jain 313 IIT Bombay Medisetti Naga Saharsha 312 IIT Madras Darsh Sikka 311 IIT Delhi

The examination was held in two sessions on the same day. Paper 1 took place from 9 a.m. to 12 noon, while Paper 2 was conducted from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at centres across the country.

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Official data shows that 1,87,389 candidates registered for the JEE Advanced, while 1,79,694 appeared for both examination papers conducted on May 17. Out of those who took JEE Advanced 2026, 56,880 candidates qualified, including 10,107 female students and the above listed 10 toppers.

JEE Advanced serves as the gateway to undergraduate programmes offered by the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), considered among the most prestigious engineering institutions in India. Qualified candidates will now participate in the counselling and seat allocation process conducted by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA).

The examination score is accepted by all IITs, including those in Bombay, Delhi, Madras, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Roorkee, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Varanasi, and Dhanbad.

With the results now declared, successful candidates can begin the next phase of their academic journey, while other aspirants still have opportunities through NITs, IIITs, and several leading state-run engineering institutions.