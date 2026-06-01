Video: RCB fans lathicharged in Hyderabad during IPL victory celebrations

Hyderabad: Police resorted to a mild lathicharge after celebrations following the Indian Premier League (IPL) title victory of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) reportedly turned chaotic in parts of Hyderabad.

According to reports, a large number of RCB supporters gathered on roads to celebrate the team’s win in the IPL final. During the celebrations, fans allegedly caused inconvenience to commuters and disrupted traffic movement.

Lathi charge to disperse crowd in Hyderabad

As the situation intensified, police personnel intervened to clear the roads and restore normalcy. Reports said the police resorted to a lathi charge to disperse the crowd and bring the situation under control.

The incident occurred amid widespread celebrations by RCB fans after the franchise secured its IPL title. The celebrations were witnessed at different places, including near Secretariat, SR Nagar, and Kukatpally.

Police resorted to a mild lathicharge after celebrations following the Indian Premier League (IPL) title victory of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) reportedly turned chaotic in Hyderabad. pic.twitter.com/UDRlWb7Ygs — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) June 1, 2026

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Virat Kohli, bowlers give RCB second consecutive IPL title win

On Sunday, Virat Kohli anchored the chase with 75 not out as RCB proved their class in all departments to clinch a second consecutive IPL title victory, with a 5-wicket win over Gujarat Titans.

Kohli scored 75 not out off 42 balls with nine fours and three sixes as he hit his fastest IPL fifty (25 balls), as RCB chased down an under-par 156-run target, reaching 161 for five in 18 overs.

Rasikh Salam Dar claimed 3/27, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood took two wickets apiece as a top-heavy Titans side was restricted to 155 for eight in the first half.