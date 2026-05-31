475 booked for drunk driving in Hyderabad over weekend

202 offenders recorded a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of 51-100.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 31st May 2026 4:01 pm IST
Image shows a car key and a glass of whiskey, emphasizing the crackdown on drunk driving by Hyderabad traffic police.
Representational image

Hyderabad: As many as 475 people were booked for drunk driving in Hyderabad during a special operation over the weekend on May 29 and 30.

Among all the offenders, 397 were two-wheeler riders, 42 were four-wheeler riders, and 36 were three-wheeler riders.

Around 202 offenders recorded a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of 51-100; 96 recorded a BAC of 101-150, 90 recorded a BAC of 30-50; 43 had a BAC ranging from 151-200; 24 had a BAC ranging from 201-250; 11 had a BAC of 251-300 and nine had a BAC above 300.

Subhan Bakery

Officials noted that offenders involved in fatal crashes while intoxicated would be booked under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), which carries a maximum punishment of up to 10 years’ imprisonment along with a fine.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 31st May 2026 4:01 pm IST

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