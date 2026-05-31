475 booked for drunk driving in Hyderabad over weekend

Hyderabad: As many as 475 people were booked for drunk driving in Hyderabad during a special operation over the weekend on May 29 and 30.

Among all the offenders, 397 were two-wheeler riders, 42 were four-wheeler riders, and 36 were three-wheeler riders.

Around 202 offenders recorded a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of 51-100; 96 recorded a BAC of 101-150, 90 recorded a BAC of 30-50; 43 had a BAC ranging from 151-200; 24 had a BAC ranging from 201-250; 11 had a BAC of 251-300 and nine had a BAC above 300.

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Officials noted that offenders involved in fatal crashes while intoxicated would be booked under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), which carries a maximum punishment of up to 10 years’ imprisonment along with a fine.