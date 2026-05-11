351 held for drunk driving in Hyderabad over the weekend

Hyderabad: As many as 351 people were arrested for drunk driving in Hyderabad over the weekend in a two-day special drive.

Among all those arrested 292 were four wheeler drivers, 30 were three-wheeler drivers and 29 were two-wheeler riders. A total of 146 offenders recorded a Blood Alcohol Concentration level of 51-100; 69 offenders recorded a BAC level of 30-50; 65 recorded a BAC level of 101-150, 44 recorded a BAC of 151-200, 15 had a BAC of 201-250; seven recorded a BAC of 251-300 and five recorded a BAC of 300 and above.

In a statement, the Hyderabad police said, “There will be zero tolerance on Drunk and drive violations and this special drive will continue. Commuters are requested to cooperate with Hyderabad Traffic Police.”

Officials noted that offenders involved in fatal crashes while intoxicated would be booked under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), which carries a maximum punishment of up to 10 years’ imprisonment along with a fine.