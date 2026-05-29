Voter list freeze soon ahead of SIR in Hyderabad, Telangana districts

Hyderabad: Ahead of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), the authorities are going to freeze the voter list of Hyderabad and other Telangana districts.

As the preparation, training, and printing phase is going to begin on June 15, the freeze of the list is going to be held before that.

How will it impact voters?

After the voter list freeze, no correction, update, or change in constituency will be allowed.

However, those who want to make changes after the list freeze need to submit Form 8 along with the enumeration form from June 25 to July 24.

Following are the important dates of SIR

Preparation, Training & Printing House to House visits by BLOs Rationalization of Polling Stations Publication of draft Electoral roll Period for filing claims & objections Notice Phase/ disposal of Claims & objection Publication of Final Electoral Roll June 15-June 24 June 25-July 24 By July 24 July 31 July 31-August 30 July 31-September 28 October 1

SIR training for officials in Hyderabad, other Telangana districts

Today, a training programme on the SIR of electoral rolls was conducted through video conference at the Office of the Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO).

The session was held in the presence of Telangana CEO C. Sudharsan Reddy and Additional CEO Vasam Venkateswar Reddy.

#SIR2026 Today, a training programme on Special Intensive Revision (SIR) was conducted through Video Conference at the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) in the presence of the Chief Electoral Officer, Shri C. Sudharsan Reddy, IAS, along with the Additional Chief… pic.twitter.com/CfXWsZJCpJ — Chief Electoral Officer Telangana (@CEO_Telangana) May 29, 2026

The training programme was organised for election officials including District Election Officers (DEOs), Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs), and BLO Supervisors to strengthen the election machinery through capacity building.

During the session, the CEO stressed the importance of ensuring that every eligible voter is included in the electoral rolls while preventing the inclusion of ineligible voters. He also instructed officials to conduct the SIR process in a transparent and error-free manner.

Also Read Hyderabad DEO holds meeting with political parties on SIR of electoral rolls

Officials were briefed about the objectives of the training programme and the roles of DEOs, EROs, AEROs, BLO Supervisors, Booth Level Officers (BLOs), and IT-related activities in the SIR process.

The State Nodal Officer explained the constitutional and legal provisions related to the SIR along with the detailed procedure involved in the process.

Meanwhile, the Project Manager (IT) explained various ECINET modules, the pre-draft and post-draft phases of SIR, the BLO app, technical aspects, and the process of filling the enumeration form. Doubts raised by the participants were also clarified during the session.

The video conference was attended by the GHMC Commissioner and Hyderabad District Election Officer (DEO), district collectors, district election officers, EROs, AEROs, BLO Supervisors, Deputy CEO (FAC), State Nodal Officers, and other staff members from across Telangana.

SIR family mapping in Hyderabad

Those who successfully find their names in both the current electoral roll and the 2002 SIR list will be mapped. However, those who are not in the earlier SIR list need to link themselves to one of the following relatives.

Father Mother Maternal grandfather Maternal grandmother Paternal grandfather Paternal grandmother

Those who successfully find their or their relatives’ names in the 2002 SIR list do not need to submit any documents.

Otherwise, the voters have to submit any one of the following ECI-listed documents.

Anomaly cases

Even after successful SIR mapping in Telangana districts, including Hyderabad, and other states, voters whose names appear under anomalies can get notices.

In phase II of SIR, which recently concluded in 12 states and Union Territories (UTs), the following voters were listed under logical discrepancies.

In case of mapping with parents: a. Age gap between voters and parents less than 15 years b. Age gap between voters and parents more than 50 years

In case of mapping with maternal/paternal grandparents: Age gap between voters and maternal/paternal grandparents less than 40 years

More than six persons mapped with a single person listed in the 2002 SIR list.

In all of the above-listed discrepancies, the voters are most likely to get notices. However, in such cases, the voters just need to prove the relationship with the elector in the 2002 SIR list.

As per Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Navdeep Rinwa, to reply to logical discrepancy notices, the voters can submit any documents, not necessarily from ECI-listed documents, to prove the relationship.

Those who are mapped with parents may be asked to provide any document of theirs mentioning both their name and their father’s/mother’s name.

In case of mapping with maternal grandparents, the electors may be asked to provide any document of theirs mentioning both their name and their mother. Apart from it, such electors need to provide their mother’s document mentioning her name and her father’s/mother’s names.

In case of mapping with paternal grandparents, the electors may be asked to provide any document of theirs mentioning both their name and their father. Apart from it, such electors need to provide their father’s document mentioning his name and his father’s/mother’s names.

As citizens in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana can be asked to prove their relationship with the voters in the last SIR through documents in case of the above logical discrepancies, family mapping needs to be done carefully and only with the allowed relatives.