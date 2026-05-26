Hyderabad DEO holds meeting with political parties on SIR of electoral rolls

Hyderabad: District Election Officer (DEO) of Hyderabad and GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan along with Additional Commissioner (Election) Chandrakala held a meeting with recognized political parties on Monday, May 25, to discuss the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) schedule announced by the Election Commission of India for Telangana.

The meeting was attended by representatives from different political parties across Hyderabad district.

Hyderabad DEO explains timelines of SIR

During the meeting, election officials explained the objectives, timelines, and procedures of the SIR programme. The programme aims to ensure a fair, transparent, and error-free electoral roll in the state.

Officials also urged political party representatives to work closely with election authorities for the smooth implementation of the revision process.

Hyderabad DEO and GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan held a meeting with political party representatives to discuss the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) programme in Telangana, outlining its schedule, procedures and goal of maintaining an accurate electoral roll. pic.twitter.com/s6NbYzHQ8O — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) May 26, 2026

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Role of BLAs

The GHMC Commissioner highlighted the important role of Booth Level Agents (BLAs) in voter verification and maintaining the accuracy of electoral rolls.

He appealed to all political parties to appoint BLAs for every polling station across the 15 Assembly constituencies in Hyderabad district without delay.

The aim of the meeting was to improve coordination between election officials and political parties.