US Consulate visa applications flag passport fraud in Hyderabad

For possessing multiple Indian passports, Gachibowli police have arrested the man, who is identified as Mothukupalli Lakshmikant Reddy.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: |   Updated:
Close-up of Indian passport with emblem and text on cover, on wooden surface.
An Indian passport. Photo: xGhoomneChalo/X

Hyderabad: A man landed in trouble after his multiple US visa applications at the consulate in Hyderabad exposed alleged passport fraud.

The accused, identified as Mothukupalli Lakshmikant Reddy, allegedly held passports bearing different names, dates of birth and identification details.

A mobile phone, tablet and other electronic devices were also seized. Reddy has been sent to judicial remand, said Gachibowli Police.

Subhan Bakery

US Consulate visa applications in Hyderabad led to fraud detection

The fraud came to light following the consulate’s scrutiny of his visa applications.

During the verification, the consulate found that Reddy used passports with different names, dates of birth, and identification details in multiple visa applications.

Residential certificates used

He held passports in the names of Muddannolla Lakshmikant, Medha Prasoon Kumar Reddy, Medha Prasoon Kumar Reddy and his actual name, Mothukupalli Lakshmikant Reddy, said police.

MS Degree College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

Authorities also found that a residence certificate allegedly used earlier to obtain a passport was fake.

The applications and supporting documents have been sent to the Regional Passport Office in Secunderabad for further investigation.

The investigation is also looking into the possible involvement of travel agents, brokers and other intermediaries who may have helped in obtaining the multiple passports.

Lord's Engineering College
Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: |   Updated:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
Back to top button