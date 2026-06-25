Centre increases passport fees from July 1, hikes it up by 75 pc

Hyderabad: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has revised passport fees upward across all categories, with the new rates set to come into force from July 1, according to a gazette notification issued on June 20.

The revision, notified under the Passports (Amendment) Rules, marks the first significant fee hike in several years. The previous fee for a normal 36-page adult passport was Rs 1,500, while a 60-page booklet cost Rs 2,000.

New fee structure

Under the revised rates, the normal fee for a fresh or reissued 36-page passport for adults, and for minors aged 15 to 18 years who apply under the adult category, will now be Rs 2,500, up from Rs 1,500, an increase of 67 per cent. A 60-page passport will cost Rs 3,500 under normal processing, against the earlier Rs 2,000 – a hike of 75 per cent.

For those applying under the Tatkal scheme, a 36-page passport will cost Rs 5,000, inclusive of the normal fee, while a 60-page Tatkal passport will be Rs 6,000.

For minors below 18 years, a fresh 36-page passport under normal processing will now cost Rs 1,750, with the Tatkal fee set at Rs 4,250.

Lost or damaged passport costs rise sharply

The fee revision is steepest for applicants seeking replacement of lost or damaged passports. A 36-page replacement passport will now cost Rs 5,000 under normal processing and Rs 7,500 under Tatkal. A 60-page replacement booklet will cost Rs 6,000 normally and Rs 8,500 under Tatkal.

For minor applicants replacing a lost or damaged 36-page passport, the normal fee is Rs 4,250, with a Tatkal fee of Rs 6,750.

Other services

For miscellaneous services, the fee for a police clearance certificate, surrender certificate, global entry program verification or other passport-related certificates has been set at Rs 750 in India. A certificate of identity will cost Rs 1,000.

Emergency certificates and certificates of identity issued abroad will cost USD 15 and USD 50, respectively. No Tatkal option is available for these services.

The notification also clarifies that passports issued to adult applicants will carry a maximum validity of 10 years, while those issued to minors will be valid for five years or until the applicant turns 18, whichever comes earlier.