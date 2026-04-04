SIR in Telangana delayed, family mapping in Hyderabad remains slow

Hyderabad: The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll is not going to be held in April, although the mapping has begun in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana.

A Times of India report quoted Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) C Sudharshan Reddy as saying that the exercise is not going to happen in April and is likely to be held in May.

Reason for delay

Reddy said that the machinery of the Election Commission of India (ECI) is busy with the elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

As per the schedule announced by ECI, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry will go to polls on April 9, while Tamil Nadu will go to polls on April 23. Phase one of the West Bengal polls, with 152 constituencies, will be held on April 23 and phase two, with 142 constituencies, will be conducted on April 29.

Counting for all 824 seats across four states and one Union Territory will be conducted on May 4.

By-elections in Goa, Karnataka, Nagaland and Tripura will be held on April 9 and April 23 in Maharashtra and Gujarat.

Slow pace of pre-SIR mapping in Hyderabad

Meanwhile, the mapping process is slow in Hyderabad and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts.

On the issue, the CEO told TOI that if mapping continues at a slower pace, it would become a difficult task during the actual SIR period, which would last only for one month.

Lack of awareness is one of the reasons for the slow mapping process in the city, he said.

How citizens must be ready for the exercise

Every elector needs to complete the following two steps before the beginning of the exercise

Check their names in the current electoral roll. Check their or their relatives’ names in the 2002 SIR list.

As enumeration forms are distributed only to those who are in the current electoral roll, citizens need to check their names on the ECI website.

In case it is not found, they can fill Form 6 on the ECI website.

Even if the names of the voters are listed on the electoral roll, citizens need to ensure the correctness of the details. If any details are found incorrect, they have to fill Form 8.

During the SIR, every citizen will be able to find a place in the electoral roll either through mapping or by submitting documents.

Voter mapping is possible if their names or their relatives’ names are available in the 2002 SIR list. For the sake of SIR, the following six relatives are allowed

Father Mother Maternal grandfather Maternal grandmother Paternal grandfather Paternal grandmother

If a voter is successfully linked through the mapping process, no documents will be needed at this stage. Those who remain unlinked will be issued notices later in the SIR process and asked to submit proof from a prescribed list.