Man spends Rs 14K to fly for Hyderabad job interview, rejected in 10 min

Hyderabad: A job seeker has claimed that he spent nearly Rs 14,000 on flight tickets for a job interview in Hyderabad only to be rejected after an interview which lasted only 10 minutes.

In a post on Reddit, the candidate who had travelled from Delhi for the interview said that he works in the industrial fermentation field and had been shortlisted for a fermentation-related position at a major pharmaceutical company in Hyderabad.

According to the post, the candidate believed that the company had already reviewed his profile and found his experience suitable before inviting him for the interview. He said he spent money on travel, took time off from work, and prepared for several days before flying to Hyderabad.

Experience at company

The job seeker claimed that after arriving at the interview venue in Hyderabad, he noticed that other candidates were being called in before him. He also alleged that several candidates appeared to receive longer interview sessions, while his interview lasted only around 10 minutes.

He stated that he answered all the questions asked during the interview but was not given an opportunity to discuss his technical knowledge in detail. According to the post, there was no in-depth discussion about fermentation or his experience in the field.

The candidate said he felt disappointed because he believed the decision about his suitability may have been made before the interview was completed. He questioned why he had been shortlisted if his profile was not considered a good match for the role.

No travel reimbursement after job interview in Hyderabad

The Reddit user also said he contacted the company’s HR department to ask whether travel expenses could be reimbursed. However, he was reportedly informed that there was no approval for reimbursement.

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The post has attracted attention online, with many netizens expressing frustration over the time, effort, and money spent on attending the interview.