We are not machines: TGPWU slams Hyderabad Airport’s new policy

Hyderabad: The Telangana Gig and Platform Workers’ Union (TGPWU) has called the newly implemented overstay charges and eight-minute free drop-off policy at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (Hyderabad Airport) an anti-driver policy.

As per the policy, vehicles, especially Ola, Uber and Rapido cab drivers, will be charged an extra Rs 250 to Rs 500 if they exceed eight minutes at the drop-off.

TGPWU stated that drivers are already grappling with rising petrol, diesel and CNG prices, prolonged waiting hours and low earnings from airport trips.

“The new policy fails to account for the daily challenges faced by app-based cab drivers, including heavy traffic congestion on airport ramps, delays in luggage handling, elderly passengers requiring additional assistance, network and payment issues, and long waiting times,” said a release.

“Drivers cannot be penalised for delays caused by poor traffic management and operational issues at the airport,” it said, urging a minimum of 10 to 15 minutes of free drop-off time.

It also demanded an immediate review and reduction of overstay penalties, better traffic management at airport entry and exit points, and zero penalties during traffic congestion and payment-related delays.

Warning of possible protest action, the union said that if airport authorities fail to address these concerns immediately, Ola, Uber and Rapido drivers may be forced to consider boycotting airport trips.

“Drivers are not machines. Airports cannot function by exploiting drivers and passengers through unreasonable penalties,” the union said, warning of protests if their grievances are not addressed.