Man shoots wife dead after domestic dispute in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A man shot his wife dead in Malkajgiri following an argument early on Wednesday, June 10.

The accused, identified as Arun opened fire at his wife Nisha Rani, during an argument that took place after he called her for a discussion in the morning hours. The victim died on the spot due to gunshot injuries.

Based on preliminary investigation, police suspect that another person helped Arun kill Rani. Investigators also revealed that the couple had been experiencing marital disputes for some time.

It has also come to light that Arun was previously involved in a separate incident in Amberpet where he allegedly brandished a firearm, causing scare among residents.

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Following the incident, Malkajgiri police reached the spot, secured the area, and shifted the body for postmortem examination. A caseof murder has been registered under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and a detailed investigation is underway.